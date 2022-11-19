First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Lessened by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

