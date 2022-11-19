First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 517.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,907,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.