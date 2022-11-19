Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Down 3.0 %

FSR stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Fisker has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fisker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.