Flowers Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

