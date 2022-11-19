FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $323,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,765. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

