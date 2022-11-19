Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after buying an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 236,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Focus Financial Partners

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.