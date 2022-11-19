FORA Capital LLC Acquires 12,042 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

JKS opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

