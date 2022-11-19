FORA Capital LLC Acquires 92 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.45.

NYSE:AVB opened at $169.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

