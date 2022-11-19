FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TROW opened at $122.07 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $212.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.