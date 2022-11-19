FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 28.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 86.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.