FORA Capital LLC Buys 4,272 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.0 %

KMB stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.