FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.