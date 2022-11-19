FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,660 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after buying an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Equifax by 728.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,009,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $200.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

