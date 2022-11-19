FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 582,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.