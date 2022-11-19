FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 22,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

