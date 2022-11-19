FORA Capital LLC Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

BAX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

