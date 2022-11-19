FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Public Storage by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $293.51 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.87 and its 200-day moving average is $315.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.