FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $36,542,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

