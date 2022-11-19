FORA Capital LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FCN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
