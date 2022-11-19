FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

