FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.9 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,401.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,227.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,237.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International



Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

