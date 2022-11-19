FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 121,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $942,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

