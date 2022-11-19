Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTS opened at C$53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.23. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.88.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

