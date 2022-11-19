Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.93 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 196,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

