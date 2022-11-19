Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Shares Purchased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC raised its position in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,220 shares during the quarter. Founder SPAC comprises 2.2% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rpo LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Founder SPAC worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 875,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 925,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 130,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.50.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

