FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.0 %

FOXA opened at $30.93 on Friday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

About FOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.