FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.
FOX Stock Up 1.0 %
FOXA opened at $30.93 on Friday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
