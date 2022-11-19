Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BEN opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,039,930 shares of company stock worth $42,812,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

