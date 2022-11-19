Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $78,541.10 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00006767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

