Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $72.10 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00026654 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $72.10 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

