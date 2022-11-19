Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $887.50.

Several analysts recently commented on FNLPF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 825 ($9.69) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.40) to GBX 750 ($8.81) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

