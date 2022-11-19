Frontier Market Cap Hits $18.16 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

