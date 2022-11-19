FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.50 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $73.50 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.18 or 0.08037512 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00569391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.23 or 0.29658656 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.