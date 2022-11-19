G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.48

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $15.50. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 1,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $753 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

