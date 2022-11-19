G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $21,804.20 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023446 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

