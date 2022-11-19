G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $21,186.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

