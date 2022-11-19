Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.69

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.69 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 62.50 ($0.73). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 60.55 ($0.71), with a volume of 280 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78. The company has a market capitalization of £39.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.48.

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

