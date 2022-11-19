GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 45,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,627,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 210,458 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.