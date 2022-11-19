General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

