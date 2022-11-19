General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of General Mills worth $205,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

General Mills stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.