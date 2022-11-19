Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Sells $122,635.11 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Genpact by 10.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,720,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Genpact by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

