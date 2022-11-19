Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Financial Contrast

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86% Gentherm 4.39% 10.22% 6.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AEye and Gentherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 45.47 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.33 Gentherm $1.05 billion 2.35 $93.43 million $1.45 51.07

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AEye and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gentherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 487.41%. Gentherm has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.21%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Gentherm.

Summary

Gentherm beats AEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

