Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.68. 785,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.48.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

