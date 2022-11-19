George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on shares of George Weston and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$182.40.

WN stock opened at C$157.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The company has a market cap of C$22.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.16. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$130.81 and a 52 week high of C$162.51.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

