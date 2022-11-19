Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $750.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 734.34 ($8.63), with a volume of 25146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($8.59).

Georgia Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £333.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 635.41.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.