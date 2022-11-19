Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.