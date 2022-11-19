GG TOKEN Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $117.59 million and $35,303.04 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.20 or 0.07891626 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00577359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.44 or 0.30073705 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09214185 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,459.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars.

