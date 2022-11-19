GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 461,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 70,634 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after buying an additional 182,437 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,462,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

