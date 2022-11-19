GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,250 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Stock Performance
PLTK stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $21.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Playtika Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playtika (PLTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.