GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 470,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.31 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

