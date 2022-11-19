GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Altria Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 545,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 637,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

