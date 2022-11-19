GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Altria Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 545,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 637,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:MO opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
